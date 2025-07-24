Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay; Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey lagoon show announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34

Universal Orlando has announced 2 of the shows that will be featured at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 34; “Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay” and “Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey” lagoon show.

Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay

This once-vibrant circus has festered into an unending nightmare. It’s a sinister spectacle of pyro, aerialists and illusions.

Nightmare Fuel has become a staple of Halloween Horror Nights in recent years and is one of the most popular shows in the event’s history. This will be the 4th year Nightmare Fuel will be featured at the event.

Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey

A ghost story is rising from its watery grave to haunt the Universal Studios lagoon, featuring towering water screens and eerie music.

Haunt-O-Phonic marks the return of the lagoon show at the event, which was last seen in 2022’s Ghoulish: A Halloween Tale. The lagoon show ended prematurely in its run due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.

