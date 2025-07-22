Scarecrow: Music by Slash; Slash Bar announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 in Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the return of its fan-favorite haunted house, Scarecrow, now featuring music composed by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Slash, coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

According to Universal Studios Hollywood, the haunted house “puts retribution at the forefront, in which Mother Nature seeks vengeance on the homesteaders for their sins of the past that will be carried out by farmland scarecrows, mute witnesses who have become the guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.”

Scarecrow was featured in Hollywood’s 2022 event and has become a staple of Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts. Set during the Dust Bowl era in America’s Midwest, guests will enter abandoned farmhouses where scarecrows wreak havoc on any trespassers. The house will be located in the T-Pad location, behind Soundsatge 15.

Halloween Horror Nights will also celebrate the vinyl-only album release of SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2. The album features a slate of original music that Slash has created over the past six years for various haunted houses at the event.

The score for SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2, is as follows:

SIDE A

“The Hunted Becomes The Hunter” 4:21 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021) “Monsters, Maniacs, and Madmen” (Universal Monsters Medley 2021) 5:08 (Universal Monsters 2018) “The Blood is Life” 3:38 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021) “The Collection Room / Dracula’s Lair” 2:45 (Universal Monsters 2018) “The Ossuary” 1:47 (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man 2019)

SIDE B

“Cycles of the Moon” 3:02 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022) “Immortal Curses” 4:26 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022) “Alucard” 2:21 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022) “Bloodline Drawn” 5:02 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024) “Unholy Alliance” 3:15 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)

The event will also feature a dedicated themed “Slash Bar”, located at Jurassic Cove, above Jurassic World -The Ride. Fans can enjoy a selection of cocktails inspired by Slash’s music, including “The Danse of the Dead,” “Beautiful Dangerous,” and a non-alcoholic option called “Slash’s Snakepit.”

The food menu will feature some of Slash’s favorite dishes, including Chicken Satay Tacos, Thai Beef Tacos, and Thai Curry Tacos. Desserts will include a Slash Hat cake, resembling his iconic top hat.

As guests enter the Slash Bar, they will encounter a ghoulish stilt-walking Slash scare-actor, complete with his signature black curly hair and top hat.

“Slash has been an important creative partner for years, creating memorable music that has completely elevated our Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses,” said John Murdy, Creative Director and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights. “Creating a series of Slash-inspired interactive experiences was a natural progression for the event, and it’s an honor to headline Universal’s horror legacy with Slash.”

“This year’s collaboration with Halloween Horror Nights and the chance to become one of the event’s marquee experiences is truly humbling, and I can’t wait for the guests to join me when they step into the terror,” said Slash

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins on Thursday, September 4.

