Terrifier is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025 in Orlando and Hollywood

Art the Clown is headed to Halloween Horror Nights, as Universal has announced that a Terrifier haunted house will be featured this year in Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Terrifier franchise is a modern cult-favorite horror series known for its extreme gore.

Guests will experience an unfathomable level of gore as they try to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim. “Terrifier” is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2. Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display.

Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando takes place on select nights, beginning through

