The Origins of Horror scare zone announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has announced The Origins of Horror, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 34.

Universal did not share much information outside of a summary of the zone’s synopsis:

“Enter a decaying conservatory of twisted vines where artists carve tributes to Halloween Horror Nights 34. You’ll encounter monstrous crows, gargoyles, and more.”

It is believed this will be the scare zone located at the entrance of the park.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place from August 29, 2025, through November 2, 2025.

