Universal confirms Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Universal has officially confirmed that Five Nights at Freddy’s will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 as a haunted house.



Guests will follow in the footsteps of Mike, who was recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of his little sister, after he accepts a position as a night security guard in an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

The journey will bring guests face-to-face with full-scale replicas of the eerie characters from the film—Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake—as they stalk visitors through iconic scenes, including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed. The larger-than-life characters for the haunted houses were created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, who also masterfully produced the animatronics and corresponding costumes for the fan-favorite film.

