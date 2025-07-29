WWE’s Wyatt Sicks haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025 in Orlando and Hollywood

The WWE and Universal Parks are teaming for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, as Universal has announced that a Wyatt Sicks haunted house will be featured this year in Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Guests will go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only features The Wyatt Sicks but honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt. The group derives from the creative mind of Bray Wyatt and was resurrected in 2024 by his brother Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy – the fearless leader of The Wyatt Sicks. The chilling crew of five has quickly emerged as one of the most disturbing and disruptive groups in WWE history with its ominous presence and portrayal of dark and twisted characters – all of which will come to life at Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of The Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains. There, Uncle Howdy together with Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig will be waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them.Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando takes place on select nights, beginning through

