A Food & Merchandise Preview of Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

As Halloween Horror Nights approaches, with opening night set for September 4, Universal Studios Hollywood recently invited Inside Universal to preview the themed foods and merchandise that will be featured at this year’s event.

Included on this year’s devilishly delicious menu are food options inspired by a handful of the haunted houses headlining this year’s lineup – “Fallout”, “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, “Terrifier”, and “Jason Universe” – as well as a variety of items that will be served at the SLASH Bar, Chucky’s Dive Bar, the Dia de Los Muertos area in Universal Plaza, and the Universal Tower Snack Bar.

Food and Drink Offerings

Before we begin with a descriptive overview of all the food and drink options that will be available, we wanted to note that this year’s event also features the arrival of a brand-new Halloween Horror Nights Dining Pass – similar to the pass previously offered at Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Each Dining Pass includes six select food and beverage options, including two eligible entrée items and four eligible side, snack, dessert, or beverage items. All eligible menu items will be clearly designated by a Universal Studios Dining pass logo on the restaurant menu boards.

Beginning with the Upper Lot, where the Fallout haunted house will be located, fans will find a large selection of creative food and drink options based on the series. Below is a comprehensive list of everything that will be available on the menu:

Food Options:

Loaded Cram Fries – crispy chili-glazed spam served over pub fries.

Brahmin Burger – all-beef burger topped with smoked brisket, pickles, and BBQ sauce.

Roasted Radroach Legs – blackened turkey wings served with pub fries.

Roasted Stingwing – plant-based meatloaf served with insta-mash and mushroom gravy.

Gulper Stew – creamy clam chowder topped with green onions and crispy bacon.

Iguana on a Stick – cheesy cornflake crusted corn dog.

Yum Yum Deviled Eggs – coconut panna cotta filled with Chamoy pineapple bits and topped with mango topping and Tajin.

Vault Dwellers Wedding Cake – red velvet sponge cake with cream cheese mousse.

Drink Options:

Rad Away – Chipotle pineapple brown sugar lemonade served in a blood bag (non-alcoholic)

Sunset Sarsaparilla – hot honey root beer topped with sweet cold foam (non-alcoholic)

Quantum Fizz – blue raspberry Sprite with a sour blue raspberry rim (non-alcoholic)

The Nuclear Blast – vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, orange and lemon juice, simple syrup, and Sprite soda topped with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

During our preview, we had the chance to sample the Loaded Cram Fries, Roasted Radroach Legs, Roasted Stingwing, and the Yum Yum Deviled Eggs. While we overall enjoyed everything we tried, the Roasted Stingwing stood out as an especially delicious savory option. Additionally, if you find yourself craving something sweet, we encourage you to try to visually-deceiving Yum Yum Deviled Eggs. As noted in the description, there is no trace of egg in this dessert – and it surprisingly makes for a pretty delicious option for those looking for something sweet!

Next up on the Upper Lot is Chucky’s Dive Bar, located behind the Animation Studio Store. Here, guests can find three alcoholic drink options:

Playtime’s Over – tequila, watermelon puree, habanero, lime juice, and agave with a chamoy and tajin rim and chamoy gummy bears.

Friend Till the End – vodka, blue curaçao, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Sprite with orange boba popping peals, topped with cotton candy.

The Charles Lee Ray – bourbon, fire whiskey, pumpkin puree, and ginger ale, topped with dehydrated mangos.

Located in Universal Plaza, across from Monstruous 3: The Ghosts of Latin America, the ever-popular Dia de Los Muertos food and drink area will make its return, with a menu including:

Food Options:

Carne Asada Nachos – tortilla chips topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and guacamole.

Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce – beef birria topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla and served with red consomé sauce.

Esquites (Corn off the Cob) – corn sliced off the cobb topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro, and tajin.

Fried Cinnamon Tortilla Chips – fried tortilla chips tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Pineapple Spears – pineapple spears with chamoy.

Drink Options:

The Drowned Bride – citrus vodka, blue curaçao, vanilla, and lemonade with lemon popping boba pearls.

La Muelona Margarita – tequila, cherry, lime juice, and agave with a red sugar rim, dehydrated lime, and maraschino cherries.

La Siguanaba Gin Mule – gin, blue curaçao, dessert pear, blood orange, and ginger beer with a black sugar rim and black licorice laces.

Muerte Mango Michelada – Modelo Especial or Modelo Negra, mango michelada mix with a chamoy and tajin rim.

Don Julio Margarita – Don Julio Reposado, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind vodka, Jameson orange whiskey, lime juice, and agave with a black sea salt rim and a dehydrated lime wheel.

Pepino Margarita – tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and agave with a chamoy, Tajin rim, and fresh cucumber slices.

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita – tequila, jalapeno, lime juice, and agave with a chamoy, tajin rim, and sliced jalapenos.

Familia Frozen Strawberry Margarita – Don Julio Blanco frozen strawberry margarita with a Don Julio Reposado float, chamoy, and Tajin rim.

Last but not least on the Upper Lot is the Universal Tower Snack Bar, which serves a handful of tasty options:

FRITOS Scoops! The Walking Taco – topped with beef chili and cheddar cheese served over FRITOS Scoops.

Tostitos Salsa Verde The Walking Taco – beef birria, red consomé, red onion, and green onion served over Salsa Verde Tostitos chips.

CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT Fire Dog – 22” all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheese served in a CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT coated bun.

We tried the Tostitos Salsa Verde The Walking Taco, which we surprisingly found to be one of our favorite menu items out of the selection we sampled. This is a simple but very tasty savory option we’d highly recommend, but do be prepared for it to potentially be a bit messier to eat than its name may imply. We also have to note that it was spicier than expected, so we’d recommend having water nearby if you have a low spice tolerance.

Moving forward, there are three main menu options based on the Terrifier haunted house that will be served at different locations in the park.

On the Upper Lot (served at Mulligan’s and the VIP Restaurant as part of the RIP Tour) is the Art’s Delight drink – vodka, lemonade, vanilla syrup, and lemon juice with a black sugar rim, topped with whipped cream and a strawberry drizzled marshmallow.

Additionally, on the H-Lot by the Terrifier haunted house will be a food cart serving the Sunflower Glasses – a lemon raspberry cookie sandwich. Art’s Bloody Masterpiece Donut will also likely be found here.

We sampled the Art’s Delight drink and the Sunflower Glasses, which we each found delightfully sweet and enjoyable, tasting exactly like their descriptions imply.

Now shifting to the food and drink options that will be served on the Lower Lot, one prominent location guests will find includes some simple food items inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s:

Freddy Fazbear Pizza – classic cheese pizza or cheese pizza topped with tasty pepperoni.

Cupcake – vanilla cupcake with strawberry filling and strawberry buttercream.

Nearby – in the usual Halloween Horror Nights BBQ location on the Lower Lot – will be the Jason Universe Barbecue, which serves:

Food:

Pamela’s Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese – creamy mac and cheese topped with smoked brisket and BBQ sauce.

Camp Creamy Gouda Fondue – gouda and Angry Orchard fondue served in a sourdough bread bowl with sliced apples.

Crystal Lake Campfire Dog – 22” all-beef hot dog topped with smoked beef brisket, Angry Orchard fondue, and crispy onions, served with chips.

Mess Hall Turkey Leg – smoked seasoned turkey leg served with chips.

Jason Universe Mask Smore – fire-roasted marshmallow, graham cracker, milk chocolate, and blood splatter.

Drinks:

Mommy’s Special Margarita – Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, tequila, honey, and lime juice with a salted rim and lime wheel.

Pam’s Punch – Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, white rum, black cherry syrup, and lemon juice topped with a dehydrated apple chip.

We first tried the Camp Creamy Gouda Fondue, which we both found tasty. After recently enjoying another similarly delicious fondue option at Universal Fan Fest Nights, we hope more will continue to appear on future seasonal event menus.

We also sampled the Crystal Lake Campfire Dog. This would be a great option for multiple people to share, though, be prepared for it to be quite messy if you do!

Finally, honoring Halloween Horror Nights’ own composer extraordinaire, the SLASH Bar located by Jurassic World – The Ride offers a few more themed food and drink options. Fans may even recognize references to SLASH’s Halloween Horror Nights history in some of the clever menu names:

Food:

Chicken Satay Tacos – coconut turmeric chicken topped with pickled carrot and onion, drizzled with a creamy turmeric sour cream and cilantro.

Thai Beef Tacos – Thai marinated beef topped with pickled carrot and onion, drizzled with a creamy turmeric sour cream and cilantro.

Thai Curry Tacos – Thai curry plant-based steak tips topped with pickled carrot and onion, drizzled with a creamy turmeric sour cream and cilantro.

Slash’s Top Hat – vanilla bean sponge cake with mango habanero gelee, pineapple compote, and a crisp honey crunch.

Drinks:

Slash’s Snake Pit – raspberry ginger Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar with a gummy snake (non-alcoholic).

Night Train – vodka, spiced rum, blue curaçao, lemon juice, and Sprite, topped with a Cabernet Sauvignon float.

The Danse of the Dead – whiskey, blackberry syrup, lemon juice, and old-fashioned mix topped with a mint sprig and fresh blackberries.

Beautiful Dangerous – gin, Aperol, lemon juice, simple syrup, grenadine, and Mediterranean tonic water with a pink sugar rim and rosemary sprig.

We tried the Slash’s Top Hat dessert and the Slash’s Snake Pit drink. The dessert was quite tasty, with a delightfully soft sponge cake texture and a sweet tropical flavor palate with each bite, which dominates over the vanilla bean flavor of the cake. Slash’s Snake Pit was also quite popular at our table and makes for a solid soda option with a fun presentation – though expect the gummy snake inside to be huge.

Merchandise:

During our sneak preview of this year’s event, we also got a look at many of the new merchandise items that will be available for guests to purchase. Given the heavy emphasis on the many very-bloody horror franchises featured in the event lineup, we noticed this year’s overall theme appears to be mostly dominated by a blood-splattered red, black, and white color palate reminiscent of the merchandise style from many of the earlier years of the event.

Below is a photo overview of some of the main items you can expect to find:

Once again, we thank Universal Studios Hollywood for inviting us to this preview and look forward to the start of this year’s event. As a reminder, Halloween Horror Nights begins Thursday, September 4, and runs on select nights through Sunday, November 2.

