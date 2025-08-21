Chainsaw Man: The Chaos show coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that a new show, Chainsaw Man: The Chaos, will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

The show will be held in the DreamWorks Theater.

This all-original horror anime short film arrives directly from Universal Studios Japan, based on the popular Japanese manga and anime series streaming now on Crunchyroll. The film will play “in-language” and recounts the tale of Denji and the Devil Hunters as they battle the Halloween Horror Nights Devil and his army of zombies.

Denji, resurrected into Chainsaw Man, a devil-human hybrid with protruding chainsaws from his body, ultimately takes control in a quest to combat the Devils.

