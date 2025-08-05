Dolores the Aquilops from Jurassic World Rebirth Meet & Greet debuts at Islands of Adventure

Dolores, the tiny Aquilops introduced in Jurassic World: Rebirth, is now meeting guests around Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure.

Dolores and her handler will appear throughout the day, usually near the Discovery Center or close to the Raptor Encounter. The dinosaur will respond to guests with blinking eyes and will coo, especially if you scratch under its chin.

Per her handler, Dolores was rescued from the island of Île Saint-Hubert, which follows the events of the plot of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Aquilops is a small ceratopsian dinosaur, and yes, they did exist in the Cretaceous period. Despite her size, she is fully grown.

Universal has not announced whether this is a permanent experience.

Jurassic World Rebirth was released in theaters on July 2 and is now available to rent or own on digital platforms.

