Halloween Horror Nights 34 medallion installed on Universal Studios Florida archway

The medallion has risen!

The Universal Studios Florida archway is now decorated for Halloween Horror Nights 34, which starts Friday, August 29, 2025.

The archway features the headliners of this year: Fallout, Five Nights at Freddy’s, WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks, Terrifier, and Jason Universe.

The medallion features this year’s focus on gothic overtones and uses the stained glass as the backdrop.

