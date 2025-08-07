Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse, Scare Zones & More announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the remaining line-up of what guests can expect at Halloween Horror Nights 2025, including the Terror Tram, scare zones, & more!

Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Blumhouse, and have guests encounter some of the most iconic villains from Blumhouse’s popular horror franchises over the past 15 years, including The Grabber from The Black Phone, the possessed from Exorcist: The Believer, the diabolical M3GAN, the ruthless killers from The Purge franchise, the terrifying demons from the Insidious chapters, Blissfield Butcher from Freaky and Babyface Killer from Happy Death Day, among others.

“The Purge: Dangerous Waters” stunt show returns to the WaterWorld venue, taking guests on a fiery, rocket-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night.

Completing this year’s line-up, horror fans will encounter four petrifying scare zones throughout the event. As they begin their terrifying evening at Halloween Horror Nights, guests will need to dodge a troop of chainsaw killers in “Chainsaw Clownz” and escape a maniacal fun house in “Carnival of Carnage.” After surviving this year’s haunted house, “Monstruous 3: The Ghosts of Latin America,” guests will stumble upon a dimly lit street to brave the “Noche de Brujas” scare zone. The ever-popular “Murder of Crowz” flocks back to Halloween Horror Nights and will do anything to defend their nest.

