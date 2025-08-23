Universal Express now accepted at Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry and Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness at Epic Unvierse

Universal Orlando has confirmed that Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry and Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness are now eligible for their Express Pass add-on.

Universal’s Express Pass allows guests to skip the line once at participating attractions, with prices ranging from $189.99 to $339.99 per person, per day, depending on the day of your visit. Please note that Epic Universe does not currently offer the unlimited Express option.

Currently, the only two attractions at Epic Universe that are not eligible for Universal Express are Dragon Racer’s Rally and Le Cirque Arcanus.

