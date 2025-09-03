Peacock debuts Trailer For “Epic Ride: The Story Of Universal Theme Parks” premiering September 29

Peacock has released the official trailer for Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, a new 3-part docuseries premiering . The docuseries pulls back the curtain on Universal Orlando Resort’s groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes ride as engineers, costume and production designers, choreographers, performers, and an array of creative executives race to the finish line to deliver the theme park of the future.

Exclusive interviews include Donna Langley (Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios), Steven Spielberg (legendary filmmaker and Universal Destinations and Experiences Creative Consultant), Kathleen Kennedy (E.T., Jurassic Park), Frank Marshall (Back to the Future), Jon M. Chu (Wicked and Wicked: For Good), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Franchise), Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Wicked and Wicked: For Good), and Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious Saga).

Fans will have a rare opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from some of the greatest creative minds of our generation, covering everything from Universal’s iconic legacy to unveiling an unprecedented look at the creation of Universal Epic Universe.