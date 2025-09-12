Universal Orlando confirms construction plans for The Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has filed new permits signaling the planned demolition of a large section of The Lost Continent, one of the original lands at Islands of Adventure.

In a statement to the Orlando Business Journal, Universal confirmed its construction plans, stating that it is “part of site planning to ensure the area is ready for any future developments.”

The permit, filed under the name Project 555, was initially shared by Behind the Thrills on X/Twitter. It outlines demolition covering nearly five acres of “retail, show, and attraction buildings” at Islands of Adventure – specifically, the attraction buildings for Poseidon’s Fury and The Eighth Voyage of Sinbad, along with the surrounding area.

At this time, Mythos restaurant and nearby shops & facilities are not expected to be removed and may continue to operate during the construction and redevelopment process. Universal has also not confirmed a timeline or what will be replacing the area once demolition is complete.

This marks the beginning of the end for The Lost Continent, which has gradually been reduced over the last two decades.

Opening in 1999, The Lost Continent was one of the six lands that opened with Islands of Adventure. In 2010, much of the Merlinwood area of The Lost Continent was rethemed to become part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and Dueling Dragons was rebranded as Dragon Challenge before its closure in 2017. The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad officially closed in 2018, and Poseidon’s Fury followed suit in 2023, leaving only a handful of shops, snack stands, and the Mythos restaurant still operating.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.