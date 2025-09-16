Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe 2026 dates and concert line-up announced; tickets now on sale

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival returns as Universal Orlando has announced dates and the concert line-up for 2026’s Rock the Universe, which will be held on January 23-24, 2026.

Guests can now purchase tickets for the faith-filled event, fwhich will include headline performances by Billboard Christian chart-topper Forrest Frank, GRAMMY nominated singer Phil Wickham, GRAMMY and Dove award-winning band Switchfoot, multi-platinum artist LECRAE and more.

Here’s the full line-up:

Rock the Universe 2026 Weekend Lineup Forrest Frank LECRAE Switchfoot Phil Wickham KB Colton Dixon Blessing Offor Passion Hulvey Terrian bodie Sam Rivera Eli Gable Caleb and John Hopeful. Bay Turner Claire Leslie Megan Danielle

Rock the Universe lets fans enjoy performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, offers worship experiences, and a chance to enjoy theme park attractions during an unforgettable weekend of “faith, fun, and fellowship” at Universal Studios Florida.

A Sunday morning service will be held on to cap off the weekend’s activities.

Event Tickets and Group Vacation Packages are On Sale Now!

Starting at $173.99 per person, the Rock Your Weekend Ticket provides the best value for attending Rock the Universe. It includes access to Rock the Universe on both Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, along with three days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay (one theme park per day). Single night event tickets valid for admission on or Night are also available and start at $94.99 per person.

Rock the Universe also offers youth group ministries (groups of 10 or more) special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits, and opportunities to help them make the most of their visit. The Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $155.99. Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando’s theme parks, Universal CityWalk, and more.

For more information about this year’s event and to purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com .

