What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of September 22, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from September 22, 2025, to September 28, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Halloween Horror Nights 34 continues! This year’s event features 10 haunted houses, headlined by Fallout, Jason Universe, Terrifier, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks. In addition, guests will come face-to-face with a collection of eerie scare zones and street experiences, shows, and so much more.

Volcano Bay Nights returns, running Friday nights from September 5 to October 31. During the exclusive event, guests will enjoy after-dark access to Volcano Bay – including all-new fun with Scooby-Doo and the Gang as they confront villains within the lava-lit paradise.

Universal Passholder Appreciation Days returns, taking place from August 15 to September 30. The event celebrates the UOAPs with over six weeks of exclusive offers, special events, and more. Passholder Nights will be held on Aug 15 and 16 at Universal Studios Florida.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled for this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 continues! This year’s event features eight haunted houses, headlined by Fallout, Jason Universe, Terrifier, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Poltergeist, and The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks. In addition, guests will be able to experience the Terror Tram, featuring Blumhouse, and come face-to-face with a collection of scare zones, shows, and more.

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their Annual Pass Members with the return of Pass Member Appreciation Days. From August 15 to September 30, Pass Members can take advantage of limited-time giveaways and special offers throughout the Park and on CityWalk.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments scheduled at this time.

