Alexa Bliss appears as scare actor in “WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks” haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 34

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss recently surprised guests at Halloween Horror Nights 34 by reprising her character and becoming a scareactor in the haunted house, “WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks.”

Also featured at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks has guests facing off against Uncle Howdy in an experience that not only showcases The Wyatt Sicks but also honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt. Together with Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Huskus the Pig, they will be waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them. Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 runs select nights at Universal Studios Florida through and features a terrifying slate of 10 all-new haunted houses, four chilling scare zones, and new street experiences that range from sinister scareactors preying upon guests anywhere in the event to an undead DJ in the all-new Club Horror. In between the screams, guests can sink their teeth into delicious food and beverage items inspired by the event’s haunts, enjoy outrageous shows, shop the latest merchandise in a new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions.

