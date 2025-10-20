Dates announced for 2026 Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced dates for 2026’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, running daily from February 7 through April 4, 2026.

The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful. And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida. More details about the event – including the concert lineup, the delicious selection of food and beverages guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon!

