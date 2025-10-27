Universal Orlando temporarily suspends sales of 3-Park Annual Passes

Universal Orlando has temporarily suspended sales and renewals for all 3-Park Annual Pass options, which include access to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

According to a notice on the resort’s official Annual Pass page, all 3-Park Seasonal, Power, Preferred, and Premier Passes are “temporarily unavailable for purchase or renewal,” leaving only 2-Park Annual Passes available at this time.

The pause coincides with Volcano Bay’s upcoming seasonal schedule, during which the water park operates on reduced operating hours during the colder months, followed by a planned maintenance closure beginning in October 2026.

The change does not affect current Annual Passholders until their renewal date. Guests with specific questions about their Universal Orlando Annual Pass are encouraged to contact Universal Orlando directly for the most up-to-date information.

At this time, Epic Universe has not been added to any Annual Pass options, and there is no indication that it will replace Volcano Bay as an option during this temporary pause.

