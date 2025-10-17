Universal Orlando to debut new ‘Wicked: For Good’ Overlay for Wicked: The Experience on October 31

Universal Orlando is celebrating the release of the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, Wicked: For Good, by introducing new experiences at Wicked: The Experience, starting October 31.

Located in Universal Studios Florida, the immersive store will showcase fresh elements inspired by the film, with new displays featuring film props & costumes, photo opportunities, and merchandise inspired by the sequel to the blockbuster film, Wicked.

Guests can experience immersive spaces inspired by iconic locations like Shiz University and the Emerald City, and exclusive displays of costumes and props from the new film.

Guests will also be able to shop exclusive new merch inspired by Wicked: For Good, including home goods, plushes, bag charms, accessories, and apparel.

New “wicked good” themed treats will also be debuting throughout Universal Orlando, such as the Yellow Road Shake with Dulce de Leche ice cream and the Wizards Elixir Shake with Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream at Schwab’s Pharmacy ice cream shop, and more.

For more information about Wicked: The Experience at Universal Orlando Resort, visit UniversalOrlando.com/Wicked.

