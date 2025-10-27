What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of October 27, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from October 27, 2025, to November 2, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

We’re entering the final week of Halloween Horror Nights 34, with the last night set for November 2! This year’s event features 10 haunted houses, headlined by Fallout, Jason Universe, Terrifier, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks. In addition, guests will come face-to-face with a collection of eerie scare zones and street experiences, shows, and so much more.

Volcano Bay Nights returns, running Friday nights from September 5 to October 31. During the exclusive event, guests will enjoy after-dark access to Volcano Bay – including all-new fun with Scooby-Doo and the Gang as they confront villains within the lava-lit paradise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment starting October 6, 2025. It is expected to reopen on November 1, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

We’re entering the final week of Halloween Horror Nights 2025, with the last night set for November 2! This year’s event features eight haunted houses, headlined by Fallout, Jason Universe, Terrifier, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Poltergeist, and The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks. In addition, guests will be able to experience the Terror Tram, featuring Blumhouse, and come face-to-face with a collection of scare zones, shows, and more.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

On select days for the rest of 2025, the Jurassic Parking garage will have different sections closed off for renovations. Keep that in mind when parking on-site.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.