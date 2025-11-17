Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida to close in January 2026 for Renovations

Universal Orlando has announced that Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida will temporarily close in January 2026 for a nearly year-long renovation.

The Irish-themed restaurant, located in the park’s New York section, will officially close on January 12, 2026, to begin the renovations.

The venue is known for its traditional pub fare, live entertainment, and its popularity among guests and annual passholders, especially during Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal hasn’t officially given a reopening date other than a general “Winter/Late 2026” timeline, meaning the restaurant will not be operating during Halloween Horror Nights 35.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.