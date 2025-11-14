Universal Orlando salutes Military Members with 2026 Military Freedom Pass, Vacation Packages and Specially Priced Epic Universe Tickets

REligible service members and their families can now purchase the exclusive 2026 Military Freedom Pass, with options for a 2-Park and 3-Park Pass, including admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay from November 13, 2025, through December 18, 2026, with limited blockout dates. Specially priced Universal Epic Universe 1-Day tickets are also available for purchase with an activated 2026 Military Freedom Pass, allowing members to explore the brand-new, award-winning theme park, with vacation packages and significant savings at Universal Orlando Resort hotels, including 40% off at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

2026 MILITARY FREEDOM PASS

Eligible service members and their families can enjoy more than a year of unforgettable theme park adventures at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with the 2-Park 2026 Military Freedom Pass, available for $220. For an additional $35, eligible service members can add even more thrills with the purchase of the 3-Park 2026 Military Freedom Pass, which also includes admission to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

The 2026 Military Freedom Pass is now available for purchase at participating sales outlets on Military Base installations throughout the United States (valid identification required). Pass blockout dates include , 2025 – , 2026, and , 2026 – , 2026. The 3-Park Pass blockout dates also include October 26, 2026, to December 18, 2026, for Universal Volcano Bay specifically. This offer cannot be purchased at the Universal Orlando Front Gate. For more information, please visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Military .

MILITARY VACATION PACKAGES

Eligible service members and their families can also take their Universal Orlando Resort getaway to the next level and stay near the excitement with two unique vacation package options: the Military Create Your Own Vacation Package and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package. Each includes accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 phenomenal hotels – including the brand-new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort – a 2026 Military Freedom Pass, exclusive benefits, and more.

The Military Create Your Own Vacation Package features:

4-night hotel accommodations at a Universal Orlando hotel

3-Park 2026 Military Freedom Pass to experience Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay on the same day

A host of exclusive benefits as a hotel guest, including Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions in one of our amazing theme parks up to an hour before park opening, complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, and more.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Military Vacation Package features:

5-night hotel accommodations at a Universal Orlando hotel

2-Park 2026 Military Freedom Pass to experience Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure on the same day

Early Park Admission to enjoy select attractions in one of Universal Orlando’s amazing theme parks up to an hour before park opening

Special Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Flight in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley – guests will be able to choose four flavors for their flight and will also receive one Honeydukes Cooler Tote

Breakfast at the Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios Florida (one per person)

Breakfast at the Three Broomsticks in Universal Islands of Adventure (one per person)

One Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio Session in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

For more information about either vacation package and to purchase, eligible service members should call 1-877-801-9720 or visit their authorized Military Ticket and Travel Office.

