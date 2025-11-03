What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of November 3, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from November 3, 2025, to November 9, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

Nov 3 & 4

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration at Universal Studios Florida is closed for refurbishment starting November 7, 2025. It is expected to reopen on November 18, 2025.

Honu Iku Moana at Universal Volcano Bay is closed for refurbishment starting November 3, 2025. It is expected to reopen on December 19, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

On select days for the rest of 2025, the Jurassic Parking garage will have different sections closed off for renovations. Keep that in mind when parking on-site.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.