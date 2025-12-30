Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides refurbishment set for January 2026 at Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando has scheduled Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides at Volcano Bay for refurbishment.

The area will be closed from January 5, 2026, until February 12, 2026. Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

Volcano Bay is set for a 5-month closure starting October 2026 to perform necessary refurbishments and additional maintenance throughout the park.

