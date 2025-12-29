What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of December 29, 2025

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Running daily through January 4, 2026, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Orlando. From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

Guests can ring in 2026 at Universal Orlando with a range of New Year’s Eve festivities, including live DJ sets, midnight countdown celebrations, and special character appearances.

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

December 30

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

This year’s Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood starts today! Running through January 4, 2026, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood. The holiday celebration features returning seasonal favorites, “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” along with Super Nintendo World joining in with all-new holiday decor.

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to ring in 2026 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration – featuring multiple dance locations, a captivating fireworks display, photo ops, and access to select rides and attractions, on December 31, 2025, with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

On select days for the rest of 2025, the Jurassic Parking garage will have different sections closed off for renovations. Keep that in mind when parking on-site.

