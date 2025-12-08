What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of December 8, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from December 8, 2025, to December 14, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Running daily through Tuesday, December 31, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Orlando. From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

December 8, 9

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Honu Iku Moana at Universal Volcano Bay is closed for refurbishment starting November 3, 2025. It is expected to reopen on December 19, 2025.

The Hogwarts Express will be closed for one day on December 3, 2025. It is expected to reopen on December 4, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

This year’s Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood starts today! Running through January 4, 2026, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood. The holiday celebration features returning seasonal favorites, “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” along with Super Nintendo World joining in with all-new holiday decor.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

On select days for the rest of 2025, the Jurassic Parking garage will have different sections closed off for renovations. Keep that in mind when parking on-site.

