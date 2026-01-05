Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure closes for 11-month refurbishment

Jurassic Park River Adventure has officially closed at Islands of Adventure for an 11-month refurbishment.

The attraction will be closed until November 19, 2026. Per Universal, the closure is for “planned maintenance”.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

Unfortunately, fans were not able to get their “last” rides in as the attraction spent most of Sunday closed for technical issues. Per a team member, the attraction was only open for 20 minutes before closing for the day around 8 pm.

Walls were up by early morning, with only the entrance blocked off. The splashdown area is still viewable, showing off the now-drained splashdown area.

Universal has not disclosed the details of the refurbishment, only the duration of the closure. Typically, the attraction closes for a short period during the winter months each year. It is not expected that the attraction will receive the Jurassic World overhaul that the Universal Studios Hollywood attraction did in 2018.

