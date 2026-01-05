What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of January 5, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from January 5, 2026, to January 11, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating Universal Orlando’s Annual Passholders, is now underway through January 31, 2026. UOAPs can enjoy a variety of exclusive, limited-time perks available only during the event.

Universal has updated operating hours at Universal Studios Florida for January and February, with the park now set to open at 10 a.m. on most days but closing later in the night.

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

January 7, 8

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026. Universal has not stated the extent of the refurbishment plans.

Universal Studios Hollywood

No notable events at this time.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.