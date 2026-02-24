Butterbeer Season returns March 1st to Universal Parks with limited-time treats & merchandise

Butterbeer Season returns to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Parks worldwide, celebrating the popular beverage inspired by the Harry Potter franchise.

The seasonal event runs March 1 through May 31, 2026 at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Beijing Resort. At Universal Studios Japan, the celebration will take place from April 1 through May 17, 2026.

Butterbeer has become a signature offering within The Wizarding World lands. Originally introduced as a specialty beverage, it is now available in multiple formats, including cold, frozen, hot, and non-dairy versions.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood ( – )

Fans can celebrate Butterbeer Season within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, and all three themed areas of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando: Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure and Ministry of Magic at the all-new Universal Epic Universe

Both destinations will debut exclusive treats, including the new signature item of the season, the Butterbeer Waffle, available for a limited time at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley. The fan-favorite Butterbeer Cream Puff will also return to Universal Studios Hollywood, while Universal Orlando will introduce limited-time treats including a new Butterbeer Cupcake, Butterbeer Cookie Sandwich, Butterbeer Candy Apple and Butterbeer Shortbread Bar available exclusively at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade and Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley, plus a Biéraubeurre (Butterbeer) Crème Brûlée available at Café L’air de la Siréne in the Ministry of Magic.

Butterbeer Season will also mark the debut of Butterbeer-flavored truffles and macarons at Universal Orlando, which will be offered year-round at the K. Rammelle confectionery shop in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe.

A new assortment of Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be available for purchase to commemorate the season, including a Spirit Jersey, t-shirt, bucket hat, and more. Guests can shop the new collection at various retail locations across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood or online at shopuniversal.com .

Universal Beijing Resort ( – )

At Universal Beijing Resort, fans can enjoy the specialty Butterbeer Cream Puff for a limited time to get in the spirit of Butterbeer Season as they explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. New Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be arriving to Universal Beijing Resort this Spring, including a limited-edition, collectible Harry Potter 25 Years of Magic Butterbeer Stein.

Universal Studios Japan ( – )

For the first time ever at Universal Studios Japan, guests can enjoy a limited‑time Butterbeer Cream Puff as part of Butterbeer Season, along with Butterbeer‑themed merchandise at Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods.

