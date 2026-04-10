600 Block Speakeasy Bar returns to Pat O’Brien’s in CityWalk Orlando

Universal Orlando has brought back the 600 Block Speakeasy Bar inside Pat O’Brien’s at CityWalk Orlando.

The Prohibition-era-themed bar experience first debuted during last year’s Mardi Gras celebration. Originally introduced as a limited-time offering tied to the event, the speakeasy was well-received enough to now be brought back in 2026.

This year’s version leans into the Prohibition vibes a bit more, as guests will find a more era-appropriate décor and a stronger emphasis on the secret nature that defined real speakeasies of the 1920s. The entrance itself has even been upgraded to feature a true hidden door, one that requires a password for entry.

The speakeasy features indoor and outdoor seating, with great views of CityWalk from the 2nd floor of Pat O’s. The menu features small apps and era-appropriate cocktails, but they do have a beer, wine, and a traditional open bar as well.

While details on how to obtain the password remain intentionally vague, it’s not hard to decipher it once you arrive at Pat O’Brien’s.

As of now, the speakeasy was only open for Passholders, but it is expected to operate during select evening hours, though availability may vary.

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