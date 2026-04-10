Epic Universe Preview Center to Close; Universal Legacy Store Set to Return to CityWalk Orlando

The fan-favorite Universal Legacy Store is set to make its return to Universal CityWalk.

The returning store will take over its original location, replacing the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center, which is set to close on April 13.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced, but the store is expected to welcome guests later this month.

The returning retail experience will feature exclusive retro merchandise and immersive photo opportunities inspired by iconic Universal Studios Florida attractions and beloved films from Universal Pictures – such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Back to the Future, and the Classic Universal Monsters.

The Universal Legacy Store will take over the space currently occupied by the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center, which is scheduled to close on April 13.

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