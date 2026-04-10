Five Guys Burgers set to Replace Burger King Whopper Bar at CityWalk Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced that Five Guys, the popular fast-casual burger chain, is set to open at Universal CityWalk.

The new location will take over the current home of the Burger King Whopper Bar, which is scheduled to close effective April 21.

Originally opening in 2009, the Burger King Whopper Bar was positioned as a more “premium” take on the traditional Burger King experience, complete with customizable Whoppers. The concept was introduced as a response to the rising popularity of fast-casual burger chains like Five Guys – making its replacement here a fittingly ironic full-circle moment.

An opening date for Five Guys has not yet been announced, but it is expected to open later this summer.

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