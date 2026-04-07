Universal Orlando Passholder Bonus Benefits returns in May 2026 with new perks, discounts, and exclusive menu items

Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders with extra perks, will return May 1-21, 2026.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:

Exclusive UOAP Magnet will be available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. Universal is teasing it will be Transformers-inspired.

will be available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. Universal is teasing it will be Transformers-inspired. Exclusive Menu Items at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk. Menu items to be shared at a later date.

at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk. Menu items to be shared at a later date. Get 35% off the purchase of a My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package when purchased in the park.

the purchase of a My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package when purchased in the park. Passholders will receive a $5 merchandise credit to use on a single transaction of $10 or more (pre-tax, post discount) at a participating Universal Orlando-owned and operated merchandise locations.

to use on a single transaction of $10 or more (pre-tax, post discount) at a participating Universal Orlando-owned and operated merchandise locations. Passholders will receive 20% off on Hollywood Drive-In Golf at Universal CityWalk when purchased at the venue.

at Universal CityWalk when purchased at the venue. 2- and 3-Park Preferred Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before park opening.

at Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before park opening. Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.

Passholder Perks also include the Universal Orlando hotels:

Passholders can stay and save up to 30% at participating Universal Orlando hotels for travel from now until Dec 23, 2026.

One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée, per passholder, at the following locations:

Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Cosmos Cafe and Market at Universal Stella Nova Resort

Omega Cafe and Market at Universal Terra Luna Resort

One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a dinner entrée, per passholder, at Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine, get one (1) draft beer or house wine free, per Passholder, per visit at The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID.

$5 Off Per Lane Per Hour at Galaxy Bowl at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort.

Buy one (1) 4-7 Day Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 1-3 Day Refillable Souvenir Cup, per Passholder, per visit.

Urban Pantry at Universal Aventura Hotel

Bayliner Diner at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Beach Break Cafe at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites

Pier 8 Market at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

For more information on this year’s Passholder Bonus Benefits and additional Passholder perks, visit UniversalOrlando.com

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