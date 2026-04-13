What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of April 13, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 13, 2026, to April 19, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Harbor Nights Primavera is set to take place on Friday, April 17, from 6:30 PM to 10 PM at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel. Spend a lively evening on the Harbor Piazza while enjoying flavorful Italian-inspired food, great wines, captivating live music, and more. Get tickets here.

The Epic Universe Preview Center has closed to make way for the return of the Universal Legacy Store, which is set to open in Late April.

The Burger King Whopper Bar is set to close on April 20. Five Guys will be replacing the restaurant, set to open in the Summer.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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