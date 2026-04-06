What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of April 6, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 6, 2026, to April 12, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Orlando is celebrating the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience in Super Nintendo World and Universal CityWalk from March 10 (MAR10 Day) through April 13, 2026. The promotion will feature a limited-time Yoshi meet-and-greet at Universal Epic Universe, along with themed treats like the Rosalina Cupcake and Galaxy Popcorn.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience in Super Nintendo World and Universal CityWalk from March 10 (MAR10 Day) through April 13, 2026. The promotion will feature a limited-time Yoshi meet-and-greet in Super Nintendo World, along with themed treats like the Rosalina Cupcake and Galaxy Popcorn.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.