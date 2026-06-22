H.R. Bloodengutz presents: Halloween Fright-Tacular haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced H.R. Bloodengutz presents: Halloween Fright-Tacular, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

“Tune into a curated selection of H.R. Bloodengutz’ Halloween favorites in this haunted house complete with ghouls, gore and all the frights that keep you coming back for more.”

According to an article from Bloody Disgusting, the house picks up 15 years later from Holidays of Horror‘s conclusion, a haunted house featured in 2011, where H.R. Bloodengutz has been incarcerated in the Carey Penitentiary since. Per Show Director, Ramon Paradoa, Bloodengutz has “finally broken out of prison on Halloween Day. He has returned to the WKNB television studio to present a Halloween marathon of straight-to-TV Halloween films that were his favorites that he never got to showcase”.

You can read more about the house in their exclusive piece.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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