MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

“In this haunted house, a defunct zoo is now the deadly domain of warring cannibal factions that have taken their animal instincts to extremes. They’re territorial. They’re hungry. And you’re lunch.”

According to an article from CinemaBlend, the house will transport guests to a fictional dystopian world where a tribe of cannibals takes on the traits of zoo animals when hunting their prey. It is being touted as the “bloodiest of this year.”

You can read more about the house in their exclusive piece.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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