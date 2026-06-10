Universal Kids Resort announces Preview Tickets Ahead of July 1 Grand Opening

Universal Kids Resort has begun offering preview tickets ahead of its official grand opening on July 1, 2026.

Guests can visit the new family-focused theme park during a special preview period running from June 24 through June 29. A 1-Day Preview Ticket is available starting at $49.99 per person, plus tax.

According to Universal, the preview period will allow teams to put the final touches on the park and rehearse operations ahead of opening day. As a result, some attractions, entertainment offerings, and experiences may be unavailable during preview dates.

Located in Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort invites a new generation to embark on kid-sized Universal thrills made just for them. Across the 20-acre park, kids and their grown-ups will find fun at every turn as they laugh, splash, dance and play through seven amazing lands that celebrate some of their favorite characters and stories: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.

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