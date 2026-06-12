Universal Orlando’s CityWalk to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 with Watch Parties, Specialty Food, and Fan Experiences

Universal Orlando will celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a summer-long fan experience at Universal CityWalk, featuring Telemundo watch parties, specialty food and beverage offerings, interactive activations, and exclusive merchandise from June 11 through July 19.

Created in partnership with Telemundo, the event will transform CityWalk into a gathering place for soccer fans looking to experience the excitement of the world’s largest sporting event. Select matches will be broadcast throughout CityWalk with Telemundo’s Spanish-language coverage, including commentary, analysis, and tournament reporting.

Among the featured activations is the Telemundo Fan Zone, which includes World Cup-themed photo opportunities, giveaways, and interactive entertainment. Match broadcasts will be shown on the exterior screens of NBC Sports Grill & Brew and the Universal Legacy Store, while select viewing days will feature live DJs, soccer freestyle performers, and stilt walkers.

Fans can also visit the Coca-Cola World Cup Fan Refresh Zone, highlighted by a themed Coca-Cola Beverage Truck offering exclusive World Cup-inspired beverages. Limited-time flavors include Golden Goal Punch, Hibiscus Strike, Midnight Match, All Eyes on Blue, and Final Whistle Fizz. Guests can also purchase a FIFA-themed Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup and participate in augmented reality experiences tied to the tournament.

Additional experiences include the Visa Winner Tunnel, a walkthrough photo opportunity inspired by the visual identity of the FIFA World Cup, and a Universal Rewards Visa Signature Card kiosk offering exclusive FIFA-themed merchandise while supplies last.

A limited-time Doritos Loaded Pop-up will also debut during the event, serving specialty loaded nacho creations including Elote Nachos, Cheeseburger Nachos, Flamin’ Hot Buffalo Nachos, and Texas BBQ Nachos.

CityWalk restaurants will join the celebration with a lineup of exclusive World Cup-themed menu items inspired by the tournament’s host nations and global flavors:

NBC Sports Grill & Brew – Red, White & Q platter featuring smoked beef brisket, Cajun turkey, serrano-cheddar sausage, pimento mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, and cornbread.

– Red, White & Q platter featuring smoked beef brisket, Cajun turkey, serrano-cheddar sausage, pimento mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, and cornbread. Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food – Órale, featuring machaca beef, jalapeño chimichurri, and poblano-queso-ranchero sauce.

– Órale, featuring machaca beef, jalapeño chimichurri, and poblano-queso-ranchero sauce. Hot Dog Hall of Fame – Poutine Street Dog topped with potato sticks, cheese curds, beef gravy, and chives.

– Poutine Street Dog topped with potato sticks, cheese curds, beef gravy, and chives. Red Oven Pizza Bakery – Cannoli filled with ricotta, chocolate, and maraschino cherries.

– Cannoli filled with ricotta, chocolate, and maraschino cherries. Voodoo Doughnut – GOOOAALLLL!, a soccer-inspired doughnut featuring spicy mocha velvet topping and vanilla icing.

– GOOOAALLLL!, a soccer-inspired doughnut featuring spicy mocha velvet topping and vanilla icing. Bend the Bao – Sakura Peach Cup, a specialty beverage made with citrus tea, cherry blossom boba, sweet cream foam, and peach blossom syrup.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first tournament jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is expected to be the largest World Cup in history.

The FIFA World Cup Watch Party is included with admission to Universal CityWalk, and guests can catch every match in Spanish through Telemundo and Peacock coverage during the event.

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