Halloween Horror Nights 35 Frequent Fear Pass multi-night tickets now on Sale

Universal Orlando has released information and prices for multi-night tickets, including the Frequent Fear Pass, for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 35 at Universal Studios Florida.

Available passes include Rush of Fear, Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and Ultimate Frequent Fear, with prices starting at $229.99.

As reported last week, Express Pass add-ons are no longer available for any multi-night ticket. In previous years, guests could purchase the Express option that paired with their Frequent Fear pass, allowing them to use Express throughout the event. Instead, guests who want Express will now need to purchase a separate Express Pass for each night they plan to attend Halloween Horror Nights.

Guests can purchase the Rush of Fear Pass, which allows them to visit the first 18 event nights, for $229+tax.

The Frequent Fear Pass standard ticket costs $274.99+tax, which allows entry to 31 nights of the event (Excluding most Fridays & Saturdays).

The Frequent Fear Pass Plus standard ticket costs $324.99+tax, which allows entry to 41 nights of the event (Excluding most Saturdays).

For the extreme horror fan, guests can purchase the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – which allows guests to every night of Halloween Horror Nights. The standard ticket costs $449.99+tax. The pass also includes complimentary self-parking after 5 p.m. on eligible event nights.

For more information on ticket prices and dates, please visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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