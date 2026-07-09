Satellite Shakes Opens in Celestial Park at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando has officially opened Satellite Shakes, a new quick-service pickup location in Celestial Park at Epic Universe, serving up a trio of decadent specialty milkshakes.

The new venue replaces the former Meteor Astropub pickup window and offers guests a sweet stop just steps away from the restaurant.

The menu features three signature shakes:

Captain Cacao’s Starlight Voyage ($13.99) – A chocolate shake topped with rich ganache, marshmallow, blackberry syrup, praline crunch, chocolate whipped topping, a blue starlight ribbon, and Captain Cacao’s signature hat.

($13.99) – A chocolate shake topped with rich ganache, marshmallow, blackberry syrup, praline crunch, chocolate whipped topping, a blue starlight ribbon, and Captain Cacao’s signature hat. Astronomer’s Strawberry Shortcake ($12.99) – A strawberry shortcake shake with sweet crumble, bright strawberry ribbon, whipped topping, and Pop Rocks.

($12.99) – A strawberry shortcake shake with sweet crumble, bright strawberry ribbon, whipped topping, and Pop Rocks. Stargazer Cookie Butter ($12.99) – A vanilla bean shake blended with Biscoff cookie butter and buttery crumble, finished with whipped topping and celestial sprinkles.

Currently, there is no signage indicating the new location, with Team Members out front advising guests. However, we expect some sort of signage soon.

We tried Captain Cacao’s Starlight Voyage, which was definitely chocolate-forward, but the blackberry syrup comes through enough to complement it without overpowering the shake. (And yes, the blackberry flavor is a nod to Captain Cacao being a black bear. Get it?)

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