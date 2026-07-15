Universal Orlando Discontinues Express Pass Option for Halloween Horror Nights 35 Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear Passes

Universal Orlando has confirmed that it has discontinued all Frequent Fear with Express Pass options for Halloween Horror Nights 35, ending the long-running option that allowed guests to pair Express access with multi-night tickets.

In a statement, Universal said:

“As we continue to evaluate our offerings in an effort to provide the best Halloween Horror Nights experience for all Guests, we have discontinued all Fear with Express Pass products. Other Fear pass options will go on sale soon.”

The change means that guests purchasing Rush of Fear, Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, or Ultimate Frequent Fear passes will no longer have the option to add Express to their ticket, as they did in previous years.

The decision does not affect standard nightly Halloween Horror Nights Express Passes. Guests attending with a single-night ticket can still purchase a separate Express Pass, subject to availability.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 runs select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026, at Universal Studios Florida. Single-night tickets, Express Passes, and other experiences are currently on sale, while multi-night Fear Passes are expected to become available at a later date.