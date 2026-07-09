Universal Orlando Introduces Unlimited Florida Resident Ticket for Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has introduced a new ticket offer exclusively for Florida residents, providing unlimited admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure through December 16, 2026.

Available now for $199 plus tax, the new 2-Park Unlimited Days Florida Resident Ticket allows guests to visit both theme parks as often as they’d like during the promotional period.

The offer also includes admission to seasonal entertainment that’s part of regular park admission, including Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration beginning November 14. Guests can enjoy Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and other holiday offerings throughout the resort.

In addition to the ticket offer, Florida residents can save up to 25% on rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels. Guests staying at Universal hotels also receive exclusive benefits, including Early Park Admission to select attractions.

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