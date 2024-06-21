Universal Orlando will host the “Sounds of Summer” series in CityWalk Orlando with live music starting June 28, featuring different genres each weekend.

All performances will be held at the Waterfront Stage, with set times at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm.

June 28th – 80s Night featuring Rock On!

June 29th – 90s Night featuring Rexine

July 6th – Y2K Night featuring Audio Exchange

July 12th – Country Music Night featuring Country Airwaves

July 13th – Broadway Music Night featuring Project Broadway

July 20th – Motown Music Night featuring Universal City Tones

