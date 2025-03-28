REVIEW: Universal Terra Luna Resort at Universal Orlando

Universal Terra Luna Resort is officially open! Developed by the award-winning Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co., Terra Luna joins its sister hotel, the Universal Stella Nova Resort. It is the second of three hotels set to open this year in the new Epic Universe resort area.

Our stay began on Opening Day, with check-in starting at 11 a.m. Like Stella’s opening, dozens of team members and executives welcomed the hotel’s first guests. Universal also offered meet-and-greet opportunities with astronauts and Universal characters.

Terra Luna shares many similarities with Stella Nova, including 750 guest rooms (bringing the total to 1,500 between the two hotels), the distinctive dichroic reflective tiles covering the exterior, and a similar layout.

The main difference between the two is the interior colors and themes. Terra Luna’s design is inspired by the terrestrial aspects of space and features more woodsy browns and mossy greens throughout the hotel.

Writer’s Note: While we’ll occasionally compare Terra Luna to Stella Nova, we plan to write a more comprehensive article explaining the key differences between the two later.

Amenities

Terra Luna falls into the Prime Value category, which provides guests with hotel options at an affordable price point while still offering some great amenities – including Early Park Admission, Bus Transportation, Merchandise Delivery, and a Vacation Planning Center.

Luggage Storage, a Fitness Center, a Game Room, a Laundromat, and a Recreation Room are also available.

The Universal Studios Store at the hotel is conveniently located at the entrance and features Epic Universe merchandise.

The service at Terra Luna was impeccable. The staff was friendly and professional and always went the extra mile to make sure we had everything we needed, especially when we had a little trouble during our check-in (a cranky toddler).

The resort features a zero-entry pool with a hot tub located right next to it, resembling orbiting planets. Lounge and tabletop seating are available in the pool area, along with select outdoor games. Guests can also use their cell phones to place orders at the Moonrise Grill while lounging (though there is no poolside delivery).

Room

Like Stella Nova, all 750 rooms in Terra Luna are 315 sq. ft. and feature double-queen beds with spaceship-style windows that can comfortably sleep up to four guests. There are two view options: Pool Side and Standard, which look in Epic Universe’s direction. The only accommodation difference is for those with ADA needs. Rooms on the 9th floor offer higher ceilings, making them feel more spacious than the others, as they’re on the top level.

Rooms include a flat panel TV, basic coffee maker, mini refrigerator, and enough outlets and USB ports to charge laptops and phones. Even the room’s clock provides a wireless charging dock.

Our room was on the 9th floor, which is our floor of choice at either hotel due to the higher ceilings and great view of the Epic Resort. However, as Terra Luna is located in a far corner of the Epic Resort property, only a few rooms will get a great view of Epic Universe. Most rooms will overlook the pool towards Universal Blvd and the Convention Center or out East towards Stella Nova and local apartments.

During our one-night stay, we experienced a significant issue with the motion sensor lights, which would sporadically turn on and off. Unfortunately, we discovered this problem after our toddler had fallen asleep, so we opted to manage the lights rather than risk waking a sleepy toddler. After our stay at Stella Nova, we were surprised to encounter this issue again; however, I expect this to be opening-day kinks rather than long-term issues.

Outside of that, the room met our needs, and we got a good night’s sleep. We heard no outside noise from the hallway, and the mattresses were very comfortable.

Value

The most significant selling point of Stella Nova is its value. At the time of this Review, Florida Residents can book a room for next week starting at $103 a night!

The amenities provided at this price point and the hotel’s proximity to Epic Universe are expected to make it a popular choice in 2025. However, it’s important to note that while Stella Nova has a dedicated walkway to Epic Universe, Terra Luna does not. Guests at Terra Luna who wish to walk will need to use the crosswalk at the Kirkman/Universal Boulevard entrance and then navigate to Stella Nova’s walkway, resulting in a considerably longer walk.

Food & Drink

During our stay, we enjoyed breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Omega Cafe and enjoyed every item we ordered, with the highlight being the Stuffed French Toast for breakfast.

Featuring two thick pieces of bread, with sweet Mascarpone, mixed berries, & sugar dust – the stuffed filling adds a delightful sweetness that balances perfectly with the tartness of the fruit for a very indulgent and satisfying breakfast dish.

Both Stella and Terra offer chicken sandwiches; however, we preferred the Terra chicken sandwich due to the type of bun (challah) and the use of Ranch dressing instead of Cosmic Sauce.

We found Omega Cafe’s layout to be more complementary than Stella’s Cosmos Cafe’s, which can feel a bit jumbled.

For a quick bite, head to the Omega Market, which offers grab-and-go items, baked goods, and “proudly serving Starbucks” options.

Over at Moonrise Bar, some of our favorite drinks included the Main Belt – a bourbon-style tiki drink, and the Flows of Venus – a watermelon-heavy vodka cocktail, perfect for poolside lounging.

The Lobby Bar, Luna Bar, was a popular hangout during the evening hours. We decided to try the Ariel cocktail, which consisted of vodka mixed with blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries, along with simple syrup, lemon sour, and Prosecco. While it was refreshing, it wasn’t quite our style. Additionally, we found that many of the other signature cocktails didn’t suit our tastes due to their ingredients – most included either grapefruit, elderflower, or Campari. However, this was just a matter of personal preference.

Final Thoughts

Despite the light issues, our Terra Luna stay was very positive overall. It’s excellent value for both location and comfort, especially for an Epic Universe vacation. However, the lack of a dedicated walkway and Epic room views make Stella our choice of the two.

Guests can now book reservations or vacation packages at Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort. To learn more, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/StellaTerraResorts.

