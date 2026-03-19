Universal Orlando teases Halloween Horror Nights 35 Announcement on March 21

Halloween Horror Nights season is officially beginning to rev up, as Universal Orlando has started teasing the milestone 35th year of the event.

Select media outlets received a carnival-style ticket in the mail, hinting at an announcement. The design leans into a classic carnival aesthetic, further fueling speculation about this year’s direction.

On the front of the ticket, “Halloween Horror Nights 35” is prominently displayed alongside a date: March 21, 2026.

March 21 is when Universal is scheduled to host a Halloween Horror Nights panel at MegaCon Orlando. While Universal has not “officially” confirmed a connection, the timing strongly suggests that the first major HHN 35 details could be revealed during that presentation.

The back of the ticket provides additional teases:

“35 years of fear, screams, and nightmares will be unleashed at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort this fall. Stay tuned…as a legacy of nightmares begins to unveil on March 21, 2026.”

Fans have noticed a subtle detail in the ticket’s typography: only four letters appear in lowercase – i, c, o, n – which together spell “ICON.”

Combined with the anniversary angle and carnival-inspired design, this has led to growing speculation that fan-favorite Jack the Clown could make a return. Jack is one of the most recognizable figures in HHN history and has historically returned as the event’s Icon during major anniversaries, including HHN 25 and HHN 30.

Of course, Universal has not confirmed any specific characters or themes at this time.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place at Universal Studios Florida, running select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.

Additional details about this year’s haunted houses, scare zones, and entertainment are expected to be announced in the coming months.