Fast & Furious: Supercharged to permanently close August 17, 2026 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has announced that Fast & Furious: Supercharged will permanently close at Universal Studios Florida on August 17, 2026.

The last day for guests to ride the attraction will be August 16th.

Originally, the attraction was scheduled to close in 2027; however, Universal has announced an earlier closure, especially since the attraction goes on hiatus during the fall when the queue is used for Halloween Horror Nights. No replacement for Fast & Furious: Supercharged has been announced yet.

First opening in 2018, Fast & Furious: Supercharged brought the “high-octane” world of the Fast & Furious film franchise to life with a screen-based chase experience.

Despite the franchise’s popularity, the attraction received lukewarm reception from guests and fans, with criticism for its reliance on large screens rather than on something “Fast” and “Furious”. The shift toward Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift suggests Universal is aiming to better align the franchise’s theme park presence with the speed and intensity audiences associate with the films.

Universal also teased that it will share a “special look” at Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift soon, the new roller coaster set to open next year.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.