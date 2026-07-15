Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins lagoon show announced for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins, a new lagoon show that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

“The music. The monsters. The memories. In this show, tune in to a special WSQK broadcast and relive your favorite moments from five seasons of Stranger Things.”

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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