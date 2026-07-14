Sideshow of Decay scare zone announced for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Universal Orlando has announced the next scare zone for Halloween Horror Nights 35: Sideshow of Decay.

“Cindy’s time has come. With Dr. Oddfellow’s dark sorcery, she opened a portal in the carnival’s junkyard — using it to resurrect decayed nightmares from the past that are back to haunt you.“

The scare zone is confirmed to be located in Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights 35 will take place from August 28, 2026, through November 1, 2026.

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